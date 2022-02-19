The thought of losing a beloved pet, especially the thought of euthanasia, is extremely difficult for an owner to contemplate.
When all medical means fail to keep a pet comfortable and happy, and quality of life is deemed unacceptable, the decision to euthanize is often the most humane choice. Making such a decision can be emotionally traumatic, an emotional nightmare of confusion, guilt, heartbreak and overwhelming responsibility.
As a pet owner, none of us like to think of the day, seemingly far in the future, when we will lose a pet. Unfortunately, because their lives are far shorter than ours, we must realize that at some point, this is an inevitable reality of life.
Most pet owners pray that their pet will pass away peacefully in their sleep so that they are saved from making “life and death” decisions.
This, unfortunately, does not usually happen. More often than not, we must be stewards of our pet’s welfare and make the tough decision to euthanize a pet in order to alleviate unnecessary suffering.
The more you educate yourself about euthanasia and prepare in advance for the different decisions surrounding the process, the less stressed and overwhelmed you will be when the time comes to say good-bye.
When and how do I know it’s time? This is the question most often asked by pet owners and is difficult to answer as the decision to euthanize, and when to do it, varies from case to case. Many people fear they will not be able to recognize when the time is right.
It can be helpful to talk to people who have been through this process; it can also be helpful to seek support and guidance from family members or friends who know your pet.
From a veterinarian standpoint, some important questions to take into consideration include: Does the pet still seem to enjoy life?
Does the pet still enjoy favorite activities- going for walks, playing with toys, the companionship of their owner or other pets, etc? Does the pet have a good appetite?
Is the pet in pain? Is he/she able to walk unassisted? Does he/she have control of bladder/bowels? If the pet has been diagnosed with an illness, what can be done? What is the availability of treatment and the cost? How likely is he/she to recover? What is the pet’s prognosis?
In making a final decision it can be helpful to weigh the good days versus the bad days. When the bad outnumber the good it is likely time to seriously consider letting your pet go.
Remember that no one knows your pet better than you do; you live with them, know their normal activities and what things they love. Trust what your heart (and your gut) tells you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.