Allergies are so frustrating to deal with, as a pet owner and as a veterinarian. Many times there is NOT a quick fix. Treatment can be labor intensive and cost a lot of money. There are several questions you need to ask yourself before determining that your pet’s current treatment plan is not working:
Are you following your veterinarian’s instructions?
Are you giving the medications sent home as prescribed?
Are you stopping the medications that are meant to be long-term?
Are you sticking to the food trial?
Are you communicating with your veterinarian about the treatment plan success and failure?
If you answered no to any of the these questions, then you have your answer as to why your dog’s allergies are not improving. Following the treatment plan is key to success. If your pet’s allergies are not improving, it is important to communicate that with your veterinarian so that the treatment plan can be adjusted. This may mean that several recheck appointments and follow up conversations are needed. It is important for you to let the veterinarian or staff know if you cannot give meds or follow through with food trials. This will allow them to make adjustments to the course of treatment.
With that being said, if you answered yes to these questions and your dog is still experiencing allergies, then you need to communicate that with your veterinarian. Underlying issues may need to be addressed, such as mite infestations, fleas, endocrine disorders or autoimmune skin diseases.
Follow-up visits and further testing may need to be performed such as skin scrapes, biopsies, culture and sensitivity, or lab work to get a definitive diagnosis. If an infection is not clearing up with the current course of antibiotics, that means that the bacteria is not susceptible to that antibiotic or a fungal infection may be involved. As far as food trials are concerned, your pet may have uncommon food allergies. If you have tried a novel protein diet, such as lamb, fish, or venison and your pet is still itching, a hydrolyzed protein diet may be needed.
This will help to rule out a food allergy and may provide significant relief to your pet. Our goal is to keep your pet from itching and avoid secondary infections due to the these allergies. It may mean putting your pet on a more expensive food, but in the long run this will help to prevent costly veterinary visits and discomfort for your fur baby.
If your pet is having allergy issues, schedule a visit and communicate with your veterinarian and their staff to ensure that the issue gets resolved. Understand that this may be a process and will require some time and energy on your part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.