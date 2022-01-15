In South Texas, we typically don’t have very harsh winters, however it is South Texas and you never know.
We still have some chilly, damp weather that could affect your pet.
Pets with health issues, such as arthritis may have a harder time getting around during the colder months of the year. Some health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, and Cushing’s disease can cause difficulty regulating body temperature. Young pets and older pets also have this same issue.
It is important to give your pet a safe, warm place to sleep at night. If they are outside consider a doghouse or some other form of shelter. Ideally the shelter should be off the ground and bedding should be thick and warm. The opening to the shelter should face away from the wind. Space heaters and heat lamps should not be used due to safety issues (burns and fires).
Longer, thick haired breeds will tolerate being outside much better than small dogs with thin hair coats.
If the weather drops below freezing, you may want to consider getting sweaters or jackets for your pet.
Your warm engine is a cozy, appealing place for outdoor cats to sleep. Make sure that you check your engine or honk the horn before starting your vehicle. This will help avoid any accidents.
Antifreeze is readily used during the winter and can cause toxicity to your furry friends. Make sure you clean up spills very well and quickly to avoid potential exposure.
Clinical signs of antifreeze toxicity include drunken behavior, uncoordinated movement, drooling, lethargy, decreased appetite, bad breath, depression, coma, vomiting, and seizures.
Medical attention is needed immediately after antifreeze exposure.
Carbon monoxide is also a potentially deadly concern for your pets living inside the garage.
It may be tempting to start your car and let it warm up on a chilly morning, however you want to make sure that no pets are living in the garage while you do so. Small amounts of carbon monoxide can be poisonous to your pet.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include nausea, lethargy, and vomiting. Make sure that you have working carbon monoxide detectors to help protect your pets and family.
Indoor heaters and candles are indoor hazards for your pet. They can easily bump into them and burn themselves or cause a fire. Make sure to keep candles and heaters out of reach from your pets when you are not directly observing them.
If the weather happens to get cold, be aware that your pet’s paws, ears, and tails are susceptible to frostbite.
This can occur when temperatures reach below 32 degrees. Signs of frostbite include discoloration of the skin to a pale, gray, black or blue color, pain, blisters, and swelling of the effected area.
Stay safe and warm this winter.
