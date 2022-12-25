We’ve decorated the house. We’ve decorated the yard. We’ve taken hundreds of photos of the decorations.
Now, it’s time to share them with our readers so we can all share in your holiday joy.
for our current photo contest we want to see photos of yours or your neighbors’ holiday decorations. The decorations can be for Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas or any other holiday you celebrate this time of year.
Submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Dec. 29. Tell us a little about the decorations in the caption. The winner of the photo contest will win a gift certificate to Charlene’s Gifts in Downtown Victoria.