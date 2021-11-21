Did you or anyone you know get married in the past year?
Share the experience of your special day with us. How did you meet, what advice do you have for others planning a wedding and what memories of that day have stuck with you?
Your story will be shared throughout the Crossroads in our upcoming Crossroads Bridal Magazine. We also would like to use several of your professionally shot wedding photographs.
If you would like to share your story and photos, contact reporter Cody Baird by Nov. 26 at 361-580-6504, or email him at cbaird@vicad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.