Shed burns on Old Bloomington Road North

A shed went up in flames Saturday afternoon at a home off SH 185.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said no injuries were reported in the fire, which burned in front of a residence at 1324 Old Bloomington Road North.
The flames started hours after the resident burned trash, he said.
“She had burned trashed this morning, and it picked up with the wind, catching grass on fire,” Castillo said. “The fire heated up a propane bottle she had nearby, which caused the actual burn.”
The residence was not damaged during the fire, though the shed is a total loss, he said.
The Victoria Fire Department, Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office and Lone Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded about 4:30 p.m. along with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was extinguished before 5 p.m.
