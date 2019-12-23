A shed caught fire Monday night in the backyard of a home on Melrose Avenue, causing smoke to billow high into the sky.
Everyone in close proximity to the home in the 1200 block of Melrose Avenue was evacuated, said Lt. Clay Fetters with the Victoria Police Department.
No injures were reported as of 9:15 p.m., said Kevin Allen, a battalion chief with the Victoria Fire Department.
The fire was contained to the shed, but the flames melted the siding off the back of the house, Allen said.
The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria police responded to the fire about 8:30 p.m.
The fire was out with only a few hot spots remaining by 8:49 p.m., Allen said.
The shed appeared to be a total loss, he said
Tom Legler, the Victoria fire marshal, was en route to the scene about 9 p.m. to investigate the cause of the fire, which was not immediately known.
