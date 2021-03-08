Alaina Lind has been chosen student of the month for March. She studies piano and music theory at the studio of Sheri Wagner. She is the daughter of Austin and Molly Lind of Victoria. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Samantha Coffman, of Yorktown, and Pam and Henry Lind, of Moulton.
Sheri Wagner names piano student of month
