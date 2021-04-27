Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller will host “Coffee with the Judge” April 30 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Liberty Coffee Haus in downtown Victoria. This month, Sheriff Justin Marr will join Zeller as his special guest.
“We are honored to have Sheriff Marr join us on Friday,” said Judge Zeller. “We both look forward to sharing a cup a coffee and visiting with folks about any ideas or suggestions they may have.”
The morning coffee is an informal, come-and-go event. Complimentary coffee and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to stop by.
