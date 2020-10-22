Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Edna will celebrate its 135th anniversary and 75th homecoming on Nov. 7 and 8.
An old-time gospel concert will be hosted outside at 3 p.m. Nov. 7. The gospel singers will include the Washington Street Boys of Edna, Donnie and Deliverance of Navasota, the Original Soul Invaders of Industry and the New Soul Invaders of Industry.
On Nov. 8, a service will take place at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Garry D. Roberts, senior pastor, and a guest speaker, the Rev. Ray Hicks. The service will be available on the church’s Facebook page for those not wanting to attend in person. The church is lat 604 MLK Drive in Edna. Those planning to attend the events are asked to wear masks.
