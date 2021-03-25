Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, located at 604 M. L. King Drive in Edna, will host its first annual “Road to the Resurrection” as it celebrates the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The events that will take place during Holy Week include:
- Palm Sunday, Sunday at 11:45 a.m.
- Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. — Concert featuring recording artist Chester Baldwin
- April 1 at 7 p.m. — Communion, and there will be a skit of the “Last Lord Supper”
- April 2 at noon — “The Last Seven Saying” with special guest pastors from Austin, Houston and Wharton
- Easter, Sunday at 11:45 am — After worship, there will be an Easter Hunt Celebration for the community with activities.
“We invite everyone to worship and lift Christ with us,” said Pastor G.D. Roberts. Contact Alice Prince at the church for more information at 361-782-3137. Face masks are required.
