Customers who supported the Shiner Strudel Bake before the pandemic will be glad to know that this project of the Shiner Catholic Church will resume on Oct. 30, according to a news release.
The unbaked strudel comes with baking instructions and keeps for months in the freezer. The price is $17 per strudel.
Pre-orders are required and should be placed by Oct. 27. To place an order email aduke@sscmshiner.org, or call the church office at 361-594-3836 or Marjorie Kresta at 361-594-2361.
Deliveries will not be made beyond Shiner. A drive-thru pick-up of strudels will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Shiner KC Hall.
All proceeds will benefit Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner.
