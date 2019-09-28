SHINER – A Lavaca County justice of the peace is locking up thrill-seekers.
Well, sort of.
Wayne Denson opened the first escape room in the Crossroads this year.
He got the idea after doing one in Orlando, Fla., with his daughter, Katie Malinowski, a few years ago.
Takao Kato, of Kyoto Japan, created the first escape room in 2008. News reports from then show people were led into clubs or bars, where they had to decipher codes and do – gasp – math to make their escape.
Now, they are much more immersive and popular.
Ariana Grande did one with the “Late Late Show” host James Corden last Halloween and there was a horror movie about escape rooms released in January.
Denson and Malinowski stress the rooms aren’t scary, that escaping them requires brains, not brute force.
Trish Baker and Cyndi Stein learned that when they were one of the Shiner Escape Room’s first customers.
They were told they had stowed away in the janitor’s closet of the Spoetzl Brewery, so they could steal a secret brew that possessed magical qualities.
They snickered as they stumbled through the dark.
They made self-deprecating jokes when they made slow progress, but in the end decided it had bonded them.
They beamed when they escaped the room with about 30 seconds to spare.
“This would be a good team-building exercise,” Stein said.
Shiner Escape Rooms had 800 customers between the time it opened in March through July.
Denson said a room customers are told belonging to a character named “Evil Roy” seems to be the most popular. He said he’s already building a fourth room for them to enjoy.
“I think if you just look at the reviews and see what people are saying, it’s very encouraging. I just need to get the word out more so people know about it and come try it out,” Denson said.
Lawren Hagan Kridler seemed happy to have come. She posted a review about Shiner Escape Rooms on Facebook after taking her son and his friends there to celebrate his birthday.
“They had a blast! They went in Evil Roy’s room in two separate groups to compete against each other’s time. They couldn’t stop talking about it the rest of the evening. So glad to have a fun, different entertainment option close to home!” she wrote.
