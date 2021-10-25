The Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre's fall production, “Steel Magnolias,” is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in Northwest Louisiana, according to a news release.
The title suggests that the ladies are as “delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.”
Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances will be Nov. 5-7, 12-14, and 19-21. A Wednesday performance will be Nov. 17. All performances are in the evening except for the Sunday matinees.
To make reservations call 361-594-2079 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to make reservations.
Tickets for the meal and play must be reserved in advance. For more information, log onto www.shinergaslight.org.
