Shiner Gaslight Theatre

Scene from "Steel Magnolias." From left, Josh Kaspar, M’Lynn; Christine Presley, Ouiser; Meredith Hairell, Clairee; Jodi Adamek, Annelle; Angela Berkovsky, Truvy.

 Contributed photo

The Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre's fall production, “Steel Magnolias,” is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in Northwest Louisiana, according to a news release.

The title suggests that the ladies are as “delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.”

Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances will be Nov. 5-7, 12-14, and 19-21. A Wednesday performance will be Nov. 17. All performances are in the evening except for the Sunday matinees.

To make reservations call 361-594-2079 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to make reservations.

Tickets for the meal and play must be reserved in advance. For more information, log onto www.shinergaslight.org.

