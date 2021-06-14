The Shiner Gaslight Theatre 2021 Summer Production is “Pinocchio Commedia," a Harlequinade version of the beloved story of Pinocchio, the main fictional character in Carlo Collodi’s famous story about a wooden puppet who yearns to be a real person.
Directed by Michele Winkenwerder, this wild and uninhibited play begins with a troupe of strolling players exploding into the theater with their noisy props. The commedia flavor gives the story vigor and makes it entertaining for adults as well as children, according to a news release from the theater.
Weekend performances will be July 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, and Aug. 1, 6, 7 and 8. The Wednesday show will be July 28. All shows are in the evening except for Sundays, which are matinees. For evening performances, the doors will open at 6:30 p.m., the meal will be at 7 p.m. and the performance will be at 8 p.m. For Sunday matinees, the doors will open at 12:30 p.m., the meal will be at 1 p.m. and the performance will be at 2 p.m.
Ticket sales and reservations begin June 28. Please call 361-594-2079 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to reserve. All tickets must be reserved in advance. No children under age 4. For further information about the theater, visit www.shinergaslight.org.
