Ruth Terpinski, affectionately known as “Miss Ruthie” to her adoring Shiner Gaslight Theatre patrons, was honored for her dedication as “hostess extraordinaire” at the theater on Saturday before the play, “Pinocchio Commedia.”
“Miss Ruthie” has retired after serving over 40 years on the Gaslight board of directors. She also chaired the Hostess-Welcoming Committee. Board President Josh Kaspar declared July 31 as Ruth Terpinski Day at the Gaslight and presented the honoree with a picture and a bouquet of flowers.
