Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and Aug. 17.
Directed by Patti Morales, this play takes place in the 1980s and is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in a fictional town in northwest Louisiana. There are six female parts and spots for backstage crew and lights and sound.
Tentative performance dates are the first three weekends in November, with one Wednesday night performance, but the dates are to be determined.
To learn more about the theater, visitshinergaslight.org and like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.