The Shiner Gaslight Theatre announces that auditions will be held for the upcoming summer production of “Pinocchio Commedia” at 7 p.m. May 19 at the theater.
The play has seven characters ages junior high and older. Michelle Winkenwerder will direct the upcoming production, according to a news release from the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
Performances will be July 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and Aug. 6, 7, 8. There will be one Wednesday performance as well.
This Harlequinade version of “Pinocchio” is one of this theater’s most successful productions. In true commedia fashion, this wild and uninhibited play begins with a troupe of strolling players exploding into the theater. The commedia flavor gives the story vigor and makes it entertainment for adults as well as children without losing the charm, according to the news release.
