Rehearsals are in full swing for “Steel Magnolias,” the 2021 fall production at the Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre, according to a news release.
Tickets will go on sale Oct. 13.
Patti Morales is the director for this heart-warming comedy/drama about a young beautician newly arrived in a small Louisiana town. She finds work at the local beauty salon where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship and welcome her into the fold.
The Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances will be Nov. 5-7, 12-14, and 19-21. A Wednesday performance will be Nov. 17. All performances will be in the evening except for the Sunday matinees. A meal will be served before the play. Please call 361-594-2079 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays for tickets, which must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit shinergaslight.org.
