Shiner Heritage Quilters enjoyed the snacks and desserts offered at the April 5th meeting to celebrate the successful “Spring into Quilting” show on March 11 and 12.
The Guild is very grateful to the Shiner Methodist Church for the use of the Activity Center, the UMW for the food and drink, Shiner City Council for their generous donation, Wolters Museum curators for arranging a special quilt display in the Herder House and the citizens from Shiner and the surrounding area for their support and enthusiasm for our two-day show.
At the meeting, Annette Meyer led a discussion on preparing quilts for long-arm quilting. Bernadette Kresta talked about sewing quilts to donate to nursing homes and Norma’s House. Members displayed their recently made quilts in “Show and Tell”. The meeting ended with the drawing for door prizes provided by the hostesses Linda Parr, Diane Munson, Karen Hermes and Beverly Svetlik.
The group's website is shinerheritagequilters.org.
