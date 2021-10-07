Billy Graham, owner of Graham’s Sewing Machine Service, delivered a presentation at the Oct. 5 meeting of the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild.
Graham demonstrated many ways to care for machines including cleaning the bobbin area and feed dogs to prevent lint buildup, changing the needle after sewing several projects, and using good quality thread and fabric.
If the stitches are not good, he advised to rethread the machine, check whether the needle was put in correctly and notice whether the bobbin thread is in the bobbin tension. Graham concluded with a question and answer session.
Guild business included reviewing plans for the “Spring Into Quilting” show March 11–12, displaying completed “Garden Sampler” quilt tops and discussing Christmas party arrangements. The popular Show-and-Tell followed, and the meeting ended with door prize drawings provided by hostesses Betty Maskey, Bernadette Kresta and Karin Filipp.
To learn more about the guild visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
