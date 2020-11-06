Toni Rogers read a poem, “And the People Stayed Home,” at the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild meeting on Tuesday.
This timeless poem was first published in 1869, and was reprinted during the 1919 pandemic. It is as relevant today as it was many years ago. Rogers has been sharing poems for the “Food for Thought” moment at the meetings since 2009 and her selections are always quilt-related and range from comical and whimsical to serious and motivating.
For the program, members gave ideas for sewing Christmas gifts and showed quilts that they had made. Mary Shafer gave out instructions for the second block in the Block of the Month Series, “Garden Sampler.”
The next meeting is Dec. 1. For information, visit shinerheritagequilters.org or send a message to shinerquilts@gmail.com.
