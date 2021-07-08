Shiner Heritage Quilters

Shiner Heritage Quilters members are pictured with their No. 9 blocks from the Block-of-the-Month “Garden Series”. They are, left to right, Betty Kloesel, Janet Ferguson, Rhonda Orsak and Mary Shafer. There are 12 blocks in the series. The finished quilts will be displayed in the “Spring into Quilting” show on March 11 and 12 at the Shiner Methodist Church Activity Center.

 Contributed photos

The Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild met on Tuesday and enjoyed playing quilt bingo. In addition to the bingo prizes won, members were treated to door prizes provided by the hostesses — Janet Ferguson, Mary Shafer and Irene Cerny.

The Aug. 3 meeting will feature Jackie Asbill and Kristi Brightwell, both award-winning quilters from La Grange, who will explain the “quilt as you go” method. To learn more about the guild, visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.

