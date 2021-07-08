The Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild met on Tuesday and enjoyed playing quilt bingo. In addition to the bingo prizes won, members were treated to door prizes provided by the hostesses — Janet Ferguson, Mary Shafer and Irene Cerny.
The Aug. 3 meeting will feature Jackie Asbill and Kristi Brightwell, both award-winning quilters from La Grange, who will explain the “quilt as you go” method. To learn more about the guild, visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
