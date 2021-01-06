At the Jan. 5 meeting of the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild, Kathleen Schacherl presented a program on hexagon quilts.
She explained how to use templates to create individual hexagons that can be sewn together to construct items such as table toppers and wall hangings.
Mary Shafer introduced Block No. 4 of the “Garden Sampler” series. Several members brought quilts for “Show and Tell.”
The meeting concluded with the drawing for door prizes. To learn more about the guild, visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email hinerquilts@gmail.com.
