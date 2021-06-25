It will be “All Fun and Games” at the 6:30 p.m. July 6 meeting of the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Quilt Bingo will be played and the winners will be awarded craft prizes.
Mary Shafer will introduce the 10th block in the Garden Sampler quilt. In addition, there is always a chance to win door prizes and to enjoy the show-and-tell.
Visitors and new members are welcome.
To learn more about the guild, visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org. For instructions for the fabric bingo card, email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
