Shiner Heritage Quilters May meeting

The Shiner Heritage Quilters met on May 3. Wanda Maas brought her mobile quilt shop named Queen Bee to the meeting. Everyone enjoyed her visit.
At the meeting reports about the recent quilt show were given and beginning plans for the 2024 quilt show were discussed. A committee was formed to design the 2024 donation quilt, fabric kits for making quilts for nursing homes and Norma’s House were offered, several beautiful donated quilt blocks were shown and ideas for their use were given. Show and tell followed.
The meeting ended with door prize drawings provided by the hostesses, Toni Rogers, Kathleen Schacherl and Irene Cerny.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. June 7 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Guests and new members are always welcome. www.shinerheritagequilters.org
(0) comments
