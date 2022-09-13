Shiner Heritage Quilters meeting

The Shiner Heritage Quilters met on Sept. 6. Sarah Hahn, owner of “Seams Like Home” quilt shop in Yorktown, presented a program on her Scrap Challenge projects during the meeting. Her projects can be found on the website sarah@alittlefabricstore.com.
New officers installed at the September meeting are president, Janet Ferguson; first vice president, Nola Bohuslav; second vice president, Joyce Machicek; secretary, Pinkie Leatherwood; and treasurer, RaeNell Janik.
Debby Novosad reported that the 2024 “Spring into Quilting” donation quilt pattern is “Lillibet’s Garden” designed by Beth Ferrier and features many colorful hand-appliqued flowers in a variety of batik fabrics.
Kathleen Schacherl will oversee the decoration of the Guild’s Christmas tree for display at the Yoakum Museum.
Hostesses Debbie Novosad, Diana Henk and Nola Bohuslav provided the door prizes.
For Guild information, log onto www.shinerheritagequilters.org.