Carol Daniel, owner of The Square Quilter shop in Shiner and member of the Shiner Heritage Quilters, used her quilts to give a presentation at the Tuesday meeting of the guild. The quilts were made from patterns designed by Deb Heatherly for Creative Grids USA. Daniel stressed that the Creative Grids specialty rulers are designed to trim blocks to size after sewing, so accuracy is guaranteed every time.
Participants in the block-of-the-month project showed their ninth blocks in the “Garden Sampler” series. Members look forward to seeing the finished quilts displayed in the 2022 “Spring into Quilting” show on March 10 and 11.
After various committee reports and show-and-tell, the meeting ended with door prize drawings provided by the hostesses — Nola Bohuslav, Theresa Belicek, Suzanne Sestak and Carolyn Janak.
The next meeting will be Sunday at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. To learn more about the guild, visit shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.