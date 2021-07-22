Jackie Asbill and her daughter, Kristi Asbill Brightwell, both award-winning quilters, will be the speakers at the 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 meeting of the Shiner Heritage Quilters at the Methodist Fellowship Hall in Shiner. They will explain how to use the “Quilt as You Go” technique, which is a way to quilt blocks before putting a quilt together. Instead of handling a bulky quilt, the project can be quilted one block at a time. These quilted blocks are then assembled and sewn together to make a quilt. Any machine that sews a straight stitch will work.
The meeting also will include show-and-tell, block-of-the-month and door prizes. To learn more about the guild, visit shinerheritagequilters.org.
