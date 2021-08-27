Shiner Heritage Quilters will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, according to a news release.
Members who take the “Quilt-As-You-Go” workshop earlier in the day will show their projects. The workshop is being offered by Jackie Asbill and Kristi Brightwell, who were the guest speakers at the Aug. 3 meeting.
Those who are participating in the Block-of-the Month Garden Sampler project will display their block No. 11. The final block for the project, No. 12, will be introduced. Show-and-tell and door prize drawings will follow.
Yearly dues, $15, will be collected at this meeting. Membership is from September through August, so this is a great time for new members to join. For more information, visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
