Shiner Heritage Quilters will meet June 1 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Carol Daniel, owner of The Square Quilter shop in Shiner, will present a program featuring two new quilt patterns by Deb Heatherly for Creative Grids USA. Heatherly is a quilt designer who develops techniques and tools that make complicated patterns easy and possible, even for beginners. Those who attend the meeting will hear Daniel explain Heatherly’s unique methods.
The evening meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., but members usually arrive around 6 p.m. to socialize and share quilt ideas.
Mary Shafer will introduce the ninth block in the Garden Sampler Block-of-the-Month series, and members will display their recently-made quilts in show-and-tell. The meeting will conclude with the ever-popular door prize drawings.
To learn more about the guild, visit shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
