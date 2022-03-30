Shiner Heritage Quilters members Rae Nell Janik and Annette Meyer will explain how to prepare a quilt for long-arm machine quilting at the guild meeting Tuesday.
The recent Shiner Heritage Quilters show, “Spring into Quilting” featured many entries that were quilted with a machine. Quilters choose machine quilting because it is faster than hand quilting and beautiful, intricate patterns can be created with the computerized models. Organizing the quilt top, batting and backing for this procedure is very important.
Members gather at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Shiner at 6 p.m. for socializing and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For information visit shinerheritagequilters.org
