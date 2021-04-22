Quilters and those interested in quilting are invited to the May 4 meeting of the Shiner Heritage Quilters to learn how to design and make fabric flowers.
Kathleen Schacherl, program chair, will show how to creatively use fabric scraps to make lovely flowers that can transform simple garments, accessories, and home décor into charming, unique items.
Members gather at the Shiner Methodist Fellowship Hall around 6 p.m. for socializing. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Mary Shafer will introduce the eighth block in the Block-of-the-Month “Garden Sampler” project.
Door prize drawings and show-and-tell will follow.
To learn more about the guild log onto shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
