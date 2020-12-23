Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild invites community members to attend its Jan. 5 meeting at the Shiner First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The group gathers at 6:15 p.m. and begins the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Mary Shafer will introduce Block-of-the-Month NO. 4 of the “Garden Sampler” project. Members will bring quilted items for show and tell and everyone will have a chance to win one of the many door prizes offered by the hostesses.
Due to safety concerns regarding the pandemic, there will be no food but guests are welcome to bring their own snacks and beverages. Wearing masks and social distancing are required. For more information, visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org or send an email to shinerquilts@gmail.com.
