Seamstresses, crafters and quilters depend on their sewing machines to run smoothly. Keeping one’s sewing machine in good working condition can assure that projects turn out well without stitch problems or other machine issues. Shiner Heritage Quilters will provide simple maintenance techniques for sewing machines at the Oct. 5 meeting, according to a news release.
The meeting will take place at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Members will arrive around 6 p.m. to socialize, and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Guest speakers, Billy and Glenda Graham, owners of Graham’s Sewing Machine Service, will talk about ways to care for sewing machines. Plans for the March 2022 “Spring into Quilting” show will be discussed. Those participating in the “Garden Sampler” series will display their blocks. Show-and-tell and door prize drawings will follow.
The guild meets the first Tuesday of every month. To learn more, visit shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.