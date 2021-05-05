Participants in the “Garden Sampler” block-of-the-month project showed their newly-sewn blocks at the May 4 Shiner Heritage Quilters meeting.
Many lovely quilts were displayed in show-and-tell.
A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the 2022 donation quilt that will be used as a fundraiser. Mary Shafer, co-chair of the “Spring into Quilting” show, said the quilt will be featured at the guild booth at the Hallettsville Market Days on May 15. After various committee reports, the meeting ended with door prize drawings provided by the hostesses Bennie Gerdes, Rose Mary Havlik and Janet Zabransky.
The next meeting will be June 1 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. To learn more about the guild log onto www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
