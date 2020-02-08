Veterinary offices can be fast paced and hectic at times. This is something we expect and accommodate for on a regular basis. There are a few things that you, as a pet owner can consider if and when extenuating circumstances arise that will help your pet receive the best care possible in a timely manner.
Emergencies can arise at any time with our furry friends. If and when this happens with your pet, please try to take a few moments to call your veterinary clinic to give them a heads up that you are on your way. This allows for the staff to prepare for the emergency by having the proper equipment set up, a room available, and appointments moved or at least informed that there may be a wait due to an emergency coming in. The more prepared the staff is, the better and faster care your pet will receive.
Walking into a clinic without an appointment sets off a cascade of events behind the scenes. Appointments that were scheduled days or even weeks in advance are seen late. Surgeries are pushed back, as well as returning phone calls to clients. Staff is then forced to work late or through their lunch. This can negatively effect staff morale and make for a stressful work environment.
Showing up for an appointment late also sets off a chain reaction. Each appointment from thereafter is then pushed later, causing a complete shift in the schedule. Appointment slots range from 15 to 30 minutes depending on the clinic. If you are 10 minutes late for your 15 minute appointment that encompasses the majority of the appointment time.
Clients that showed up on time for their appointment may not get seen at their allotted appointment time. In other words, they are punished for other people’s mistakes.
If you are going to be late for your appointment, please call and inform the staff. This helps the staff to make adjustments to the schedule and keep all clients informed and happy.
If you are unable to make your appointment, please call and let the clinic know that you will not be able to make it. Life happens. It is completely understandable.
Many times people call at the last minute to try to get their pet seen and that spot can be filled. There is nothing worse than turning a client away because the schedule is full, only to have someone not show up for their appointment time.
If you have an aggressive pet, please let staff members know when scheduling the appointment. The clinic may have special protocols for aggressive patients, such as medications that can be given before the visit, a special entrance, having the owner muzzle the pet prior to entering the building, or bringing the pet in a carrier. If you inform the staff upon making the appointment, arrangements can be made to help make the experience as stress-free as possible.
FYI, most of these can be applied to medical and dental professionals as well. Remember the old saying, treat others as you want to be treated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.