Valentine’s Day is a short time away. For the next Advocate reader photo contest, we want to see your photos of your favorite valentine.
The photo could be your significant other, spouse, partner, friends, children, pets or anyone else you have taken photos of or with.
Send your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Feb. 25 for a chance to win two movie tickets to Cinemark Theatres.
