A cold and wet Thursday is likely in store for the Crossroads, but temperatures could warm into the 60s the day after.
With a 60% chance for rain mainly before noon and a high of 50 degrees forecast, the day's weather is to be remarkably unpleasant, according to the National Weather Service.
Between a tenth of an inch and an inch of rain are possible.
Cloudy skies should turn gradually clear, and a low of 37 degrees are predicted for that night.
Friday, sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees are forecast with clear skies and a low of 36 degrees that night.
Saturday, a high of 64 degrees and clear skies are predicted.
Sunday, a high of 69 degrees and clear skies are forecast.
