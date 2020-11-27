Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Victoria on Friday and stay through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms, which could produce heavy rainfall, are forecast mainly after 10 a.m. Friday. The day is expected to reach a high of 80 degrees, according to the weather service.
Friday night should bring more showers and a low of 60 degrees.
Heavy rain is also expected for Saturday. Saturday is forecast to reach a high of 69 degrees and a low of 49 degrees that night.
Some sunny skies are predicted after showers on Sunday, according to the weather service.
Sunday should reach a high of 63 degrees and a low of 40 degrees that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.