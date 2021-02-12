The Singing Men of South Texas will be in concert Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church (FBC) in Bloomington. The concert is free and open to the public. The church is located at 78 S. Leonard in Bloomington.
The Singing Men of South Texas (SMOST) is comprised of 50-plus ministers of music and musicians from churches in South Texas, from Pflugerville to McAllen and Del Rio to Port Lavaca. The group is directed by Larry Danks, minister of music at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville. The group formed in 1975 and is one of six groups that comprise The Singing Men of Texas (SMOT).
Besides performing eight concerts a year in this part of the state, this group participates in music missions around the world. Under the sponsorship of the Southern Baptist International Mission Board, the North American Mission Board, and the Baptist General Convention of Texas, this group has sung in Hawaii, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Northern California, Romania, New England, Moldova, Israel and Ukraine.
In October 2018, all six SMOT groups were involved in a mission project to New York City, including performing a concert in Carnegie Hall, serving in local churches, and attending a prayer service at Brooklyn Tabernacle.
Dwayne Wise, charter member of SMOST and First Baptist Church, and Bloomington minister of music, along with Pastor Chuck Stewart, invite you to this unique concert. Other area SMOST members include Nick Ferguson of FBC Hallettsville, Gary Thedford of FBC Lolita, Tim Waechter of FBC Port Lavaca and Mike Bender of Cowboy Fellowship of Port Lavaca. Contact Dwayne Wise, 361-550-0216, for more information or directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.