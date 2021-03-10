The Singing Men of South Texas will perform a concert at 7 p.m. March 18 at First Baptist Church, 78 S. Leonard St. in Bloomington, according to a news release.
The concert, which is rescheduled from Feb. 18, is free and open to the public.
The Singing Men of South Texas is comprised of 50-plus ministers of music and musicians from churches in South Texas, from Pflugerville to McAllen and Del Rio to Port Lavaca. The group is directed by Larry Danks, minister of music at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville. The group formed in 1975 and is one of six groups that composes the Singing Men of Texas.
Besides performing eight concerts a year in this part of the state, this group participates in music missions around the world. Under the sponsorship of the Southern Baptist International Mission Board, the North American Mission Board, and the Baptist General Convention of Texas, this group has performed in Hawaii, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Northern California, Romania, New England, Moldova, Israel and Ukraine. In October 2018, all six groups were involved in a mission project to New York City, including performing a concert in Carnegie Hall, serving in local churches, and attending a prayer service at the Brooklyn Tabernacle.
Dwayne Wise is a charter member of group and First Baptist Church-Bloomington minister of music. Other area members Nick Ferguson, of First Baptist Church Hallettsville, Gary Thedford, of First Baptist Church Lolita, Tim Waechter, of Port Lavaca, and Mike Bender, of Cowboy Fellowship of Port Lavaca.
For more information, contact Wise at 361-550-0216.or directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.