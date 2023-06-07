Natalie Vela Thompson sees her brother when she pulls out his vinyl records, vintage video game consoles and the CDs he recorded his rap music on.
Antonio "TJ" Vela Jr., also known as "Speshul Ed," was an avid musician who competed in statewide rap battle competitions.
On June 15, 2017, Vela left a bar in north Victoria around 2 a.m., telling friends he was going to grab some food and head home. The next morning, Vela's roommate found a phone and some snacks on the floor of their garage. The Pontiac Firebird that Vela drove around town was not inside. Vela was missing, too.
No one has seen Vela since that night in mid-June nearly six years ago. He was 36 years old at the time of his disappearance.
Victoria police returned Vela's car to Vela Thompson, his sister, a few months ago. The car was found along the side of a rural road in Inez the day after Vela disappeared. A bottle of cologne and some CDs that were in the car when he vanished remained in the vehicle Tuesday.
Detectives from the Victoria Police Department have assured Natalie Vela Thompson that her brother's case has not gone cold.
"In the past year, investigators haven't said anything to us other than that the case is still ongoing. They still have leads," Vela Thompson, 51, said.
Lauren Meaux, a spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department, said the department "continues to investigate the Missing Persons case related to Antonio Vela Jr."
"Anyone with information related to this case can contact Det. (Amanda) Caughey at 361-485-3700 or to remain anonymous, contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200," Meaux said.
Vela Thompson described her younger brother as tall, thin and as someone who has a distinct, "pigeon-toed" walk.
He has a scar on his head that is visible even when he grows his hair out, Vela Thompson said. He also has a tattoo of a classic Nintendo video game controller.
Last year, Pennsylvania-based investigative journalist Claudia Rivero focused on Vela's disappearance on an episode of the podcast "Vanished."
Vela Thompson said her brother's case gained some new notoriety through the podcast. The Instagram page @bringhomeantoniovelajr had over 60 followers as of Tuesday. A Youtube creator who goes by the handle "Bookish Brooke" published a nine-minute video three weeks ago, asking viewers to help raise awareness of Vela's disappearance.
Musicians who knew "Speshul Ed" are also spreading the word, Vela Thompson said.
"If they're not in Texas, some are from different states, he knew a lot of people out there from spreading his music, and he's recorded other people's music as well," Vela Thompson said.
Vela Thompson said the mystery of her brother's disappearance is "hard" on both her and her parents. It would be easier on all of them if they knew where he is now, she said.
"We're like, 'OK, if something happened to him, just tell us where he's at, so we can make peace,'" Vela Thompson said.
If someone does have accurate information about what happened to her brother on the night of June 15, 2017, Vela Thompson said she hopes that person would come forward.
"You hope people understand that they need to put themselves in our shoes, that if their little boy was taken from them, no matter what age they were, they should think, 'What would they do if they knew something?'"