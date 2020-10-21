Amor Meus Spirituality Center, Incarnate Word Convent and all religious sisters throughout the United States invite the public to participate in a collaborative day of prayer on Nov. 3 for a peaceful election.
The groups ask the public to participate in prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. for peace and unity. Participants are encouraged to invite family, friends and colleagues to join in the prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.