The National Weather Service of Corpus Christi will offer Skywarn/Storm Spotter training from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in B101 in the basement of the Victoria Office of Emergency Management building.
“One of their warning coordination meteorologists is coming down to our office to provide that training to where you can actually register to be a volunteer storm spotter,” said Jena West at the Victoria Long-Term Recovery Group meeting Friday.
The National Weather Service encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the program, according to a news release. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens.
People affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become a spotter. In this training, students will learn the basics of thunderstorm development, the fundamentals of storm structure, how to identify potential severe weather features, the information to report, how to report the information and basic severe weather safety information.
The training is part of the Victoria Office of Emergency Management’s 2020 Training Series. Those interested can register at https://www.weather.gov/crp/skywarn.
