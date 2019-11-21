Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 81 degrees are forecast for Thursday.
A 20% chance for rain is also predicted for the afternoon with strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 66 degrees are predicted.
Friday, a high of 80 degrees are expected with mostly cloudy skies.
There is also a 40% chance for rain.
That night, a 20% chance for rain is forecast to continue with a low of 50 degrees.
