There is a 20% chance of a tropical system developing in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A trough of low pressure is expected to form in that area by Monday, and it could slowly develop as it drifts northward or northwestward next week, according to a Friday afternoon National Weather Service bulletin.
It is still too early to determine any possible impacts to South Texas region at this time.
