Jams, jellies, canned goods, baked goods, boutique clothing, woodwork, wreaths, dog treats, arts and crafts, knives, flags and candles. Shoppers will find a little bit of everything at the Goliad Market Days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13.
“What stands out is that Goliad is a cool little place with a historical background. So people can not only visit the market but also the historical sites and our little shops, too. It’s a cute little town,” said Sara Gutierrez, administrative assistant for the Goliad Chamber of Commerce.
The Goliad Chamber of Commerce expects at least 150 vendors at the upcoming event around the square in downtown Goliad. Shoppers also will have the opportunity to choose from six food trucks, in addition to local restaurants.
For about six years, Yvonne Gonzales has participated in the market days on the second Saturday of every month with her business, Crossroads Homemade Goodies. She sells jams, jellies, preserves, baked goods, pickles, candies and snack mixes. Her best-sellers are items made from native fruits such as her dewberry, mesquite and Texas prickly pear jellies. Gonzales sells her jellies for $7 per jar or $20 for three jars. She has a punch card that shoppers can fill up for a free jar of their favorite jelly.
Gonzales praised Gutierrez and Cristy Billo, executive director of the Goliad Chamber of Commerce, for helping the market to continue to growth. The two chamber employees have used social media more aggressively and efficiently to promote the market, Gonzales said.
“My first market was in Goliad,” Gonzales said. “I joined the Goliad market family — that is the way I feel about it.”
Gonzales sells her products at a number of different farmer’s markets around the Crossroads, but Goliad has been her most fruitful market.
“The community has embraced a lot of small businesses in Goliad and around Goliad,” she said. “I credit the community (of Goliad) for helping us grow.”
Gonzales said she buys locally whenever possible. For example, she purchases her cucumbers from local farmers.
“As much as we can, we try to support other small businesses and farms,” she said. “That’s what makes everyone successful. The goal is to help one another during these crazy times. If we were not able to support each other, we would not survive. Indeed, we have flourished because of the support from one another.”
