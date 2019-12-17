Customers at Ventura’s Tamales on North Navarro Street were evacuated from the building about 1 p.m. Tuesday because of a small electrical fire.
The fire was quickly put out, and no one was injured, said Susan Martinez, who co-owns the restaurant at 3907 N. Navarro St. with her sister.
“I just saw a bunch of smoke billowing out of the electrical,” she said. “It was really scary, and I got so nervous; it is funny how when you’re in those situations, you can’t or can barely dial 911.”
Martinez says the restaurant remained closed until about 4 p.m. while AEP and electricians fixed the issue.
“Everyone, AEP, our electricians and the Victoria Fire Department responded really well,” she said. “There is no damage to the building. We’re back up and running and everything is fine.”
