Attending a small school doesn’t keep the athletes at Faith Academy from participating in the excitement of Friday night lights.
In their fourth year of having a team, the Cougars have accomplished big goals with their small group of 15 players.
Faith Academy practices and plays hard, just like any other football team, except with a few differences.
The six-man team was brought in by athletic director Gil Gonzalez when he started working at Faith Academy in 2015.
“It’s been a challenge,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of the kids have never played football before.”
Gonzalez took over coaching in his second year at Faith Academy and has been the head coach since. He is also the head track coach and campus pastor.
The football team consists of players with a variety of athletic backgrounds.
Junior Jordan Lobo had never played sports before joining football at Faith Academy last year.
“I didn’t have an option; my mom signed me up without me knowing,” Jordan said. “It’s different from what I thought it would be.”
Jordan has seen a lot of growth in his own playing as well as in his team.
“My first year, there was a lot of goofing around, honestly,” Jordan said. “This year, though, we’re getting our plays down more and starting to look more like a football team.”
Six-man football is not a new sport to junior Isaiah Gonzalez. He has been on a six-man football team since he was in sixth grade.
“It’s more of a tighter bond,” Isaiah said. “You’re with them every class, every passing period, lunch.”
Football has been an important and familiar part of junior Zachry Kinnison’s life, but six-man was a whole new world to him when he joined the team this year.
Zachry transferred to Faith Academy from Victoria East High School, where he played 11-man football.
“Whenever I played 11-man, I didn’t know my teammates as well as I do now,” Zachry said.
The size and closeness of the teams are not the only differences between six-man and 11-man football.
“In 11-man, plays last longer,” Zachry said. “I notice that (in 11-man) you have more time to throw the ball, you have more time to wait for your line to block. You can develop a play.
“(In six-man) you don’t have time to really think,” Zachry added. “You have to know exactly what you’re doing.”
The Cougars used their differences to help one another throughout the season.
In addition to the number of players on the field, one of the main differences between six-man and 11-man football is speed.
“You take away five players and that just leaves you a lot of speed and a lot of open field,” Coach Gonzalez said.
The playing field of six-man football is 40 yards wide by 80 yards long instead of 50 yards wide by 100 yards long as it in 11-man.
“It’s a big difference between the way you train,” Gonzalez said. “You’re not always doing full contact because you don’t have that many players, so you don’t want to get them banged up during practice.”
While most public schools in the area are practicing on large fields and playing in nice stadiums, Faith Academy makes do with what it has.
The team doesn’t even have a football field.
Practices for the Cougars occur on a softball field outside their campus near the Victoria Regional Airport, and the team travels to host their home games at Patti Welder Stadium.
Despite these obstacles, the Cougars worked hard to meet their goal for the season by making it to the playoffs.
“We didn’t win a lot of the games that I anticipated us winning, but we won enough games to get us into the playoffs,” Gonzalez said. “Our whole goal is getting into the playoffs.”
The team traveled to Abilene to face Abilene Christian in the TAPPS Six-Man Division II playoff game.
“As a team, that’s brought us closer together,” Gonzalez said. “That’s got the kids fired up for next year.”
The Cougars’ season came to an end with a 62-14 loss to the Panthers.
“Next year, we have higher goals and higher standards,” Gonzalez said. “Now it’s a matter of how far we can go.”
